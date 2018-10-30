Den Termin frühzeitig und bestens erledigt, den Geschmack des leckeren Mittagessens noch auf der Zunge, also wohl genährt, die Sommersonne zeigt ihre in den letzten Monaten vermißte strahlende Kraft des Himmelblaus, so intensiv unwirklich, fast wie in den Bildern von Claude Monet, Urlaubserinnerungen von Südfrankreich bestimmen das grenzenlos zufriedene Gefühl während der Autofahrt nach Hause.

Keine gestreßten Drängler hinter mir, keine Traktoren und Fahrräder vor mir, alles ist in fließender Harmonie wie lange nicht mehr. Der gewohnheitsmäßige Druck auf die Taste des CD-Players soll dieser perfekten Stimmung ihren Rahmen geben, und schon summe ich gedankenverloren mit: All we are saying is give peace a chance – All we are saying is give peace a chance – All we are saying is give peace a chance.

Erinnerungen an eine auf Frieden hoffende Zeit: Woodstock – Musical „Hair“ – „Make Peace Not War“ – tausende Tramper am Straßenrand – „stell dir vor, es ist Krieg, und keiner geht hin“ –

Ich drücke die Repeat-Taste:

Two, one, two, three, four

Everybody’s talking about

Bagism, Shagism, Dragism, Madism

Ragism, Tagism,

this-ism, that-ism, Ism, ism, ism

All we are saying is give peace a chance.

All we are saying is give peace a chance.

Und mir laufen die Tränen übers Gesicht.

Everybody’s talkin‘ ‚bout ministers,

sinisters, banisters

and canisters, bishops and fishops,

rabbis and pop eyes, bye bye, bye byes.

All we are saying, is give peace a chance.

All we are saying, is give peace a chance.

Und ich singe lauter.

Let me tell you now:

Everybody’s talking about,

revolution, evolution, masturbation,

flagellation, regulation, integrations,

meditations, United Nations,

congratulations.

All we are saying is give peace a chance.

All we are saying is give peace a chance

Und ich singe weinend.

Everybody’s talking about,

John and Yoko, Timmy Leary,

Rosemary, Tommy Smothers, Bobby Dylan,

Tommy Cooper, Derek Taylor, Norman Mailer,

Alan Ginsberg, Hare Krishna, Hare Hare Krishna.

All we are saying is give peace a chance.

All we are saying is give peace a chance.

All we are saying is give peace a chance.

All we are saying is give peace a chance.

All we are saying is give peace a chance…

Und ich heule.

Hoffnung keimt auf, nicht in einer weiteren Zeitschleife hängen zu bleiben wie Phil Conners in „Und täglich grüßt das Murmeltier“.

Doris Mock-Kamm

Kategorie: Meinung

Advertisements